GREENVILLE. S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A Greenville family has a new home tonight thanks to the work of a local neighborhood group.
The Sterling Land Trust cut the ribbon on an affordable rental home at 301 S. Calhoun St. today.
The brand new home is 1,200 square feet, has three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths, all for the price of $750 a month.
That's almost half of the average rent in the area, according to RentCafe.com.
Sterling Land Trust president James Thompson says affordable housing has been the goal every since growth in nearby downtown started forcing the people of Sterling out.
It's a historically rich neighborhood, but some homes are now in disrepair. Thompson said the new house adds value back to the community.
“Every one wants to live into a community where they feel secure and safe," he said.
Dee Austin is about to move into the home with two of her children. She told FOX Carolina at the ribbon cutting she was almost in tears.
"I can afford this. [It] won't be a burden on my life," she said. "[I] won't have to take from my children and stuff just to pay rent."
This house is the first of many. Thompson said building multi-family units is the next phase.
“We want to make sure that the people who helped Greenville become what it is today have nice affordable houses that they can move into and appreciate and continue to grow with the city as the city grows," Thompson said.
The City of Greenville helped get the project going with $20,000 in funds. Bon Secours St. Francis Health Systems and Greenville County were also partners.
