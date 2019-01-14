GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Steve Miller Band is coming back to Greenville in March.
The Peace Center said the iconic rock and roll band will perform at the downtown Greenville venue on Wednesday, March 20, at 7:30 p.m.
The Steve Miller Band’s list of hits include "The Joker," "Livin' in the USA," "Take the Money and Run," "Rock'n Me," "Fly Like an Eagle," "Jet Airliner," "Jungle Love" and "Abracadabra.”
Tickets go on sale Friday and will range from $55-$105. Purchase tickets by calling 864-467-3000, visiting the Peace Center Box Office, or online at www.peacecenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.