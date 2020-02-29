COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tom Steyer said Saturday night that he was ending his bid for the White House after losing to former Vice President Joe Biden in the South Carolina primary.
The news came as a surprise after Steyer's press secretary told our crew at Steyer's watch party in Columbia that the billionaire planned to fish forward and remained "in it to win it."
Steyer said in his concession speech just before 9:30 p.m. "I don't see a path where I can win the presidency", so he was suspending his campaign.
Multiple news outlets projected Biden the winner of the Palmetto State's primary just minutes after polls closed and Biden took the stage in South Carolina to declare victory in the race shortly before 9 p.m.
RELATED - Joe Biden projected to win SC Democratic primary just minutes after polls close, Pres. Trump responds
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.