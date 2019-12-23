GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – If you still have grocery shopping to do for your holiday feasts, many supermarkets will be closing early on Christmas Eve, and almost all of the major chains will be closed on Christmas.
Below are the listed holiday hours for many grocery chains on our area:
- Aldi – Closed Christmas Day
- Bi-Lo – All stores will be open until 9 p.m. and all pharmacies will be open until 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve. On Christmas Day, all stores and pharmacies will be closed.
- Food Lion – Closing at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas
- Fresh Market – Closing at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas
- Ingles – Closed Christmas Day
- Lidl – Closed Christmas Day
- Lowe’s Foods – Closing at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas
- Publix – Closed Christmas Day
- Trader Joe’s – Closing at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas
- Whole Foods – Closing at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas
