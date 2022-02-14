Valentine's Day dinner

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Valentine's Day is here and if you need a last-minute dinner plan, some local restaurants are offering deals and discounts.

  • McAlister's Deli is transforming into McAlister's "Steakhouse." If you make a reservation, you can enjoy a three-course meal with live music and Valentine's Day decor.
    Promo code: STEAK22 - Buy one, get one 50% off on steak entrees from 5-8 p.m. at McAlister's Greenville locations
  • Waffle House - Participating locations are accepting Valentine's Day dinner reservations:
    Clemson - Tiger Boulevard
    Clinton - S. Broad Street
    Spartanburg - Warren H. Abernathy Highway
    Spartanburg - Pottery Road
  • Breakout Games - Put your relationship to the test with an escape room.
    Promo code: VDAY14 for 14% off games from Feb. 14-17.

