GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Valentine's Day is here and if you need a last-minute dinner plan, some local restaurants are offering deals and discounts.
- McAlister's Deli is transforming into McAlister's "Steakhouse." If you make a reservation, you can enjoy a three-course meal with live music and Valentine's Day decor.
Promo code: STEAK22 - Buy one, get one 50% off on steak entrees from 5-8 p.m. at McAlister's Greenville locations
- Waffle House - Participating locations are accepting Valentine's Day dinner reservations:
Clemson - Tiger Boulevard
Clinton - S. Broad Street
Spartanburg - Warren H. Abernathy Highway
Spartanburg - Pottery Road
- Breakout Games - Put your relationship to the test with an escape room.
Promo code: VDAY14 for 14% off games from Feb. 14-17.
