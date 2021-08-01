WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill could be passed “in a matter of days.” But first senators still need to finish writing thousands of pages of text. Schumer opened up a rare Sunday session by saying that the bill would be released “imminently.” But by evening, what's to be called the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act wasn't fully done. Schumer is keeping senators in over the weekend to finish work, launch debate and consider amendments. The bill, swelling to 2,700 pages, is a key part of President Joe Biden's agenda.
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
