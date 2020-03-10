NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks are broadly higher on Wall Street Tuesday after the Dow surged 945 points in the early going and then briefly fell into the red by lunchtime. Markets bumped up again just around midday after Vice President Mike Pence said the nation's big health insurers would cover co-pays for coronavirus testing. The Dow was up 164 points, or 0.7% in the early afternoon. Investors are likely to see more big swings until the number of infections from the new coronavirus decelerate, and they also want a big, coordinated response from governments and central banks. The price of oil recovered after cratering the day before.
Stocks claw higher on Wall Street after an early surge fades
