Traders work during the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 5, 2020 at Wall Street in New York City. - Wall Street stocks tumbled again in opening trading Thursday on fears of a global slowdown due to the coronavirus, extending the run of volatility that has dominated markets in recent weeks.About 20 minutes into trading, the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 2.8 percent, or more 750 points, at 26,324.68. The index surged nearly 1,200 points on Wednesday. (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP) (Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks are broadly higher on Wall Street Tuesday after the Dow surged 945 points in the early going and then briefly fell into the red by lunchtime. Markets bumped up again just around midday after Vice President Mike Pence said the nation's big health insurers would cover co-pays for coronavirus testing. The Dow was up 164 points, or 0.7% in the early afternoon. Investors are likely to see more big swings until the number of infections from the new coronavirus decelerate, and they also want a big, coordinated response from governments and central banks. The price of oil recovered after cratering the day before.

