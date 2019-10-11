Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - As tens of thousands of people head to downtown this weekend for Fall for Greenville, we at FOX Carolina want you to stop by and meet your favorite anchors and reporters.
Beginning tonight and running through the entire weekend, members of the FOX Carolina news team will be at our tent located in front of Carolina Ale House at 113 South Main Street.
In addition to having our amazing talent out there to meet fans, we have a TON of fun activities for our viewers to interact with this year: a green screen for weather and WWE fun, a giant Masked Singer backdrop for photo ops, tons of Masked Singer masks, Friday Night Blitz merchandise, and more...
A schedule of our on air talent and times they will be at our booth can be found below:
Friday: 5pm – 11pm
5pm – 9pm
- Joe Gagnon
- Jarvis Robertson
- Shale Remien
7pm - 11pm
- Margaret-Ann Carter
- Jarvis Robertson
Saturday 11am – 9pm
11am – 3pm
- Chris Scott
- Ted Phaeton
3pm – 7pm
- Kendra Kent
- Isaac Williams
- Brookley Cromer
5pm – 9pm
- Cody Alcorn
- Victoria Carmen
- Carrie Weimer
Sunday: 12pm – 7pm
12pm – 4pm
- Kayla Conboy
- Ben Dorenbach
- Amber Worthy
3pm – 7pm
- Jennifer Phillips
- Matt Kaufax
- Michelle Zhu
