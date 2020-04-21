GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Closed stores opened again Tuesday throughout South Carolina. The Michael’s on Laurens Road in Greenville opened and a long line formed outside of JOANN Fabrics and Crafts as shoppers practiced social distancing.
“We’ve been in this building for about six years,” Kenna Day said.
She turned on her open sign too. She shutdown her family-owned business more than a month ago.
“It has really hurt us because the invoices and the cost of goods that came in prior to that still have to be paid,” Day said.
She’s the owner of Up 2 Us Furniture in Greenville.
“We have repeat customers and we offer design service,” Day said.
She closed when businesses throughout South Carolina shutdown because of the coronvirus, but she kept her employees on payroll.
“We will be holding 30 to 50 percent off on many items to get caught back up,” she said.
However, there are rules in order to open and operate in Greenville City.
“We have the hand sanitizers and we do have masks available that we will put on,” Day said.
Customers must also practice social distancing.
“We can have five people up to 1,000 square feet,” she said.
Those who work at businesses must wipe-down commonly touched areas and hard surfaces.
“I think by opening up these small businesses it’s going to help, but we have to be very, very, very, careful to put health first,” Day said.
She believes it’s important because her employees, customers, and family are all priceless.
“I’m going to watch the numbers of the cases and if we feel like it’s going up then, I will make a decision should we close back down, should we open a few days a week,” Day said.
