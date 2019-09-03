MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (FOX Carolina) – Businesses in South Carolina’s Lowcountry and coastal areas are boarding up ahead of Hurricane Dorian as mandatory evacuations are in place for several coastal counties.
Five Below and other stores in the Walmart shopping center of US 17 in Mount Pleasant were closing down and boarding up their doors and windows Tuesday.
A sign on one boarded business’ door read, “We will be closing at 11:30 a.m. today and will be closed until the mandatory evacuation is lifted. Stay safe from the storm everyone.”
Meanwhile in the Walmart Supercenter, the store was completely sold out of device charges and power supplies.
Lane reversals are also in place between the coast and the Midlands along I-26.
Latest forecast: Hurricane WARNING for SC coastline ahead of Dorian's arrival Wednesday-Thursday
