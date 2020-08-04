RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) – Governor Roy Cooper revealed Tuesday morning that one person had died when a tornado struck overnight as Isaias pushed through North Carolina.
Cooper said the death occurred at a mobile home park.
Bertie County Government confirmed the tornado touched down on Morning Road in the Windsor area.
According to the Raleigh News Observer, Bertie officials estimated that ten mobile homes had been destroyed and at least 20 people were hurt.
Isaias quickly pushed through North Carolina after making landfall in Emerald Isle just after 11 p.m. Monday.
LATEST: Isaias, again a tropical storm, spawns wild inland weather
