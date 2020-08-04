BERTIE COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) – At least two people died as a result of a tornado that ravaged a mobile home park early Tuesday morning in North Carolina.
Bertie County Government confirmed the tornado touched down on Morning Road in the Windsor area. Emergency Management Director Mitch Cooper says that the assessment of the area is still ongoing, but thus far, two fatalities have been confirmed.
"Assessment of the scene will continue today as well into the coming days," Cooper said. "Taskforce Teams from across the state are on the ground supplementing local search efforts. We want to emphasize that this is not a recovery mission, and rescues are still taking place which is why it is increasingly important to steer clear of the area."
The number of damaged homes is still uncertain at this time. Officials say that during the peak of disaster response, twelve people were transported to the hospital with storm related injuries. At least ten more people were rescued and transported to area shelters.
Isaias quickly pushed through North Carolina after making landfall in Emerald Isle just after 11 p.m. Monday.
