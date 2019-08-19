OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Oconee County Fire says crews are working to repair a downed power line as storms surge through the Upstate Monday afternoon.
According to Fire Chief Charlie King, a tree and power line were reported down along Six Mile Highway near Highway 130.
Duke Energy is reporting a large power outage in the area - about 786 customers are without power as of 5 p.m.
About 300 customers were also without power in the Spartanburg area, off New Cut Road.
Clemson businesses are also reporting damage along Old Greenville Highway near the Esso Club.
The art center in downtown Seneca also saw some tree damage. Viewer Cortney Ragsdale snapped a picture of the fallen branches surrounding, and on top of the building.
We plan to stay up to date with damage, and power outages as storms continue to rip through the area.
