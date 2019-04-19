HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Storm damage reports began coming in Friday morning as a line of strong storms began pushing through the Upstate and the Mountains.
The Upstate and some Mountain counties are under a tornado watch until 5 p.m. Many other areas are under flash flood warnings.
HENDERSON COUNTY
The first damage reports came in from Henderson County, where dispatchers said trees was down on powerlines and blocking the roadway on River Road and also on Greenville Highway at Rutledge.
OCONEE COUNTY
The National Weather Service also reported numerous trees down and some power outages in Oconee County. Duke Energy was reporting 43 customers without power in Oconee County as of 10:30 a.m.
The Westminster police chief also reported flash flooding near Ingles in Westminster.
Flooding in the Avondale community.
North Catherine Street at Lakeside Drive in Walhalla was down to one lane due to flooding.
Flash flooding was reported on US 176 in Westminster.
MCDOWELL COUNTY
A mudslide has been reported on NC 226 in the Woodlawn community.
Power lines down on Harmony Grove Road at Deer Park Road.
Tree down on power lines on US 221 North.
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY
Dispatchers said the following roads are closed due to flooding:
- Island Ford Road at South Country Club Road
- Old Hendersonville Highway at Black Hawk Road
- Davidson River Road at the train trustle
- Hannaford Road
