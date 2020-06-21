GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As storms swept through the area Sunday night, Duke Energy says around 3,000 customers lost power in the Greenville area alone, and another 1,000 in Spartanburg.
According to the company's outage map, the highest concentration of outages was centered around Augusta Street. just south of E. Faris Road. The outages included areas near the Greenville Country Club Chanticleer Course, just north of I-85, and near the Riverside Golf Course. Other areas off of nearby Parkins Mill Road and Mauldin Road were also without power. FOX Carolina photojournalist Howard Quintanilla confirmed a tree and power line were both downed at the corner of Augusta Street and Crystal Avenue.
Two areas near S. Batesville Road, close to Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport, saw a total of 1,000 without power as well. Closer to Spartanburg, about 758 near the town of Duncan were in the dark Sunday night as well.
At the airport itself, viewer Angel Hoffman showed that smaller trees had been tossed onto the ground. It was a different story on Club Drive in Greenville, however; Courtney Varner sent in a photo showing a larger tree just resting on a house.
A tree was reported down along I-85 just north of Pelham Road according to SCHP's collision tracking site, but was cleared off the system within minutes.
