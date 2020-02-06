SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The owner of Groucho's Deli said Thursday's storms blew out the front plate glass windows of the eatery.
Kate Morris said she heard tornado sirens going off and went into a back closet to take shelter. While she was taking shelter, Morris said she could hear the glass breaking.
The restaurant is located on the corner of East Main Street and Church Street.
Numerous reports of damage are coming in from along US 29 in Spartanburg where the National Weather Service said a possible tornado touched down.
Several streets are also closed.
