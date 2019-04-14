(FOX CAROLINA) -- A storm system moving through the Upstate has resulted in widespread damage, blocking roadways, and knocking over power lines, The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports.
DAMAGE REPORTS ROLL IN
In Greenville County power lines are lying in the road along Lamont Lane and Stevenson Lane. Trees are also reported in the roadway of New Mcelhaney Road and White Horse Road, troopers say.
Trees are also lying in the road way of Old Greenville Highway in Anderson, S.C.
Docks along Lake Hartwell are becoming loose, as well as fallen trees in Fair Play and Dogwood.
Crews with the SCDOT are en route to the areas, to assess and clear the damage.
DUKE ENERGY REPORTS POWER OUTAGES
NC - Haywood
Active Outages: 24
Customers Without Power: 1,287
Customers Served: 24,031
Estimated Time of Restoration
ASSESSING DAMAGE
NC - Macon
Active Outages: 21
Customers Without Power: 936
Customers Served: 25,477
Estimated Time of Restoration
ASSESSING DAMAGE
NC - Transylvania
Active Outages: 42
Customers Without Power: 1,202
Customers Served: 15,839
Estimated Time of Restoration
ASSESSING DAMAGE
NC - Henderson
Active Outages: 39
Customers Without Power: 3,262
Customers Served: 64, 458
Estimated Time of Restoration
April 14, 11:59 p.m.
NC - McDowell
Active Outages: 4
Customers Without Power: 156
Customers Served: 18,491
Estimated Time of Restoration
April 14, 9:00 p.m.
NC - Polk
Active Outages: 6
Customers Without Power: 312
Customers Served: 8, 172
Estimated Time of Restoration
ASSESSING DAMAGE
SC - Anderson
Active Outages: 30
Customers Without Power: 1,126
Customers Served: 88,008
Estimated Time of Restoration
April 14, 7:45 p.m.
SC - Greenville
Active Outages: 48
Customers Without Power: 2,429
Customers Served: 200,614
Estimated Time of Restoration
April 14, 8:15 p.m.
SC - Pickens
Active Outages: 10
Customers Without Power: 166
Customers Served: 26,192
Estimated Time of Restoration
April 14, 11:00 p.m.
SC - Cherokee
Active Outages: 2
Customers Without Power: 2
Customers Served: 12, 611
Estimated Time of Restoration
ASSESSING DAMAGE
Stay with FOX Carolina as we provide in time updates and weather coverage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.