Storm Damage
Holly Robinson

(FOX CAROLINA) -- A storm system moving through the Upstate has resulted in widespread damage, blocking roadways, and knocking over power lines, The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports.

DAMAGE REPORTS ROLL IN 

In Greenville County power lines are lying in the road along Lamont Lane and Stevenson Lane. Trees are also reported in the roadway of New Mcelhaney Road and White Horse Road, troopers say. 

Trees are also lying in the road way of Old Greenville Highway in Anderson, S.C. 

Docks along Lake Hartwell are becoming loose, as well as fallen trees in Fair Play and Dogwood.

Crews with the SCDOT are en route to the areas, to assess and clear the damage. 

DUKE ENERGY REPORTS POWER OUTAGES

NC - Haywood

Active Outages: 24

Customers Without Power: 1,287

Customers Served: 24,031

Estimated Time of Restoration

ASSESSING DAMAGE

 

NC - Macon

Active Outages: 21

Customers Without Power: 936

Customers Served: 25,477

Estimated Time of Restoration

ASSESSING DAMAGE

 

NC - Transylvania

Active Outages: 42

Customers Without Power: 1,202

Customers Served: 15,839

Estimated Time of Restoration

ASSESSING DAMAGE

 

NC - Henderson

Active Outages: 39

Customers Without Power: 3,262

Customers Served: 64, 458

Estimated Time of Restoration

April 14, 11:59 p.m.

 

NC - McDowell

Active Outages: 4

Customers Without Power: 156

Customers Served: 18,491

Estimated Time of Restoration

April 14, 9:00 p.m.

 

NC - Polk

Active Outages: 6

Customers Without Power: 312

Customers Served: 8, 172

Estimated Time of Restoration

ASSESSING DAMAGE

 

SC - Anderson

Active Outages: 30

Customers Without Power: 1,126

Customers Served: 88,008

Estimated Time of Restoration

April 14, 7:45 p.m.

 

SC - Greenville

Active Outages: 48

Customers Without Power: 2,429

Customers Served: 200,614

Estimated Time of Restoration

April 14, 8:15 p.m.

 

SC - Pickens

Active Outages: 10

Customers Without Power: 166

Customers Served: 26,192

Estimated Time of Restoration

April 14, 11:00 p.m.

 

SC - Cherokee

Active Outages: 2

Customers Without Power: 2

Customers Served: 12, 611

Estimated Time of Restoration

ASSESSING DAMAGE

 

Stay with FOX Carolina as we provide in time updates and weather coverage. 

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.