ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Storms are causing downed trees and power outages around the Upstate.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol incident map says that there are trees down on the following roads.
- Bethel Road
- Woodruff Road
- Cherry Street
- Belton Highway
- Easley Highway
- Old Laurens Road
Anderson County Dispatch says that firefighters are responding near Gilmer Road in Anderson, SC.
Dispatch says right now they do not have any reports of injuries or damaged houses.
These storms are also causing widespread power outages. Almost 3000 Duke Energy customers are without power in Anderson, Pickens, Greenville and Laurens Counties.
For the latest on these outages, please visit Outage Map (duke-energy.com).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.