GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A night of severe weather hit citizens in northern Greenville County well into Saturday night, leaving trees downed and debris on roads in its wake.
Duke Energy reports nearly 7,000 households in the Upstate are without power after severe storms rocked the area Saturday night. More than 6,000 are in Greenville County, with 931 in Spartanburg County.
According to the online outage map, most customers were north of downtown Greenville and east of Sans Souci. The highest concentration of those without power were about 4,000 customers near Bob Jones University, along Wade Hampton Boulevard.
748 customers closer to Marietta were also without power.
Crews were working to restore power at last check, but time of restoration wasn't known.
We've also received reports of debris and downed trees within our area, including Ragon Lane in the Cherrydale area, Waddell Road, State Park Road, Saluda Dam Road, Loop Street, Rutherford Road, and Hudson Road.
Along Hiawatha Road, FOX Carolina anchor Cody Alcorn found a woman whose home had been smashed into by a tree. We're glad to report no injuries tonight, but crews are now working to take stock of damage in the area.
The storm's damage further impacted other citizen's lives as well. Greenville FD crews on scene told FOX Carolina a person was trapped in the upper part of a house on Wilton Street after a tree in. Fortunately, the person was safely taken out and was not injured.
Stay tuned for updates.
