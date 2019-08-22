MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) – McDowell County Emergency Management said Thursday afternoon storms knocked down trees, utility poles, power, and cable lined in multiple areas of the county.
As of 3:30 p.m. there were more than 2,300 power outages in the area.
Marion was once of the hardest hit areas.
Police said there were numerous traffic lights out in the downtown Marion area.
Officials asked people to use extreme caution as some of the downed lines may still be live.
Utility crews are on the way.
Officials ask people not to call 911 to report power outages. Instead call your utility provider.
