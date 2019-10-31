GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – As severe storms pushed through the area Thursday afternoon, thousands of people lost power, according to Duke Energy's outage map
As of 3:30 p.m. 2,000 outages were being reported in an area of Greenville between I-385 and Wade Hampton Boulevard.
Another 900+ were without power between Seneca and Lake Keowee.
More than 1,000 outages were also showing up in the Mountains.
LATEST FORECAST - Severe storm warnings issued for some counties this afternoon
