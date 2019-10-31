GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The SCDOT reported numerous trees Thursday afternoon as severe storms pushed through the area.
Below is a list of reports by county:
Greenville County
Brushy Creek Road at Lee Road
Fews Bridge Road at Hall Road
Piedmont Golf Course Rd. at Augusta Rd.
Anderson County
Austin Road at Armstong Roao
Spartanburg County
I-26 East at Exit 39 – Right lane blocked
Cherokee County
I-85 North at Exit 87 - Object blocking road
A high number of crashes were also reported across Upstate roadways.
Click here to see the SC Highway Patrol’s latest list of crashes.
LATEST FORECAST - Severe storm warnings issued for some counties this afternoon
