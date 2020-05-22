(FOX Carolina) - Yet another round of storms made their way through the Upstate Friday, once again felling trees and leaving behind plenty of damage.

One of the most notable incidents happened on the Limestone College campus. A tree smashed into a building there, where a student was staying at the time. A security officer's patrol car was also damaged, but the college reports nobody was hurt.

Several trees were taken down across the area as well. In Greenville County, up to 12 trees were reported downed on Windover Lane in Fountain Inn.

We also found a large tree down on Dan River Road in Spartanburg County, another one down on Old Hundred Road in Pelzer, and a roof torn off of a mobile home on S. Church Street in Gaffney.

Cars and homes were no stranger to damage. A tree landed on a car off of Laurens Road in Greenville near the Willy Taco restaurant, while a house in Spartanburg on Overbrook Circle also was victim to a fallen tree. A home on Lions Club Drive in Travelers Rest was hit too. And still, a tree was down on Interstate 85 in Anderson County, forcing a tractor-trailer to divert but ultimately hitting a median.

Power outages were also seen in the Upstate. About 2,000 customers were without power near Greenville and Greer according to Duke Energy.

FOX Carolina is continuing to vet reports of storm damage in the Upstate along with taking photos of damage from field crews and viewers. Stay tuned for updates as we get them.

