GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Stormy Daniels, the adult film star whose defamation lawsuit against President Donald Trump was dismissed this week, will be performing at a Greenville strip club on election night in November.
Jay Levy, the owner of Trophy Club, said Daniels will perform at the Airport Road club on November 2-3 and on November 5-6. November 6 is election day.
Daniels may also be signing books during her visit to the club. Levy said they are still working out those details. Daniels wrote a book, titled “Full Disclosure,” about her alleged affair with Donald Trump before he became President of the United States.
Levy said he and Daniels have been friends for more than a decade.
Daniels also performed at the Greenville club in 2017.
(CNN) — A federal judge has dismissed adult film star Stormy Daniels' defamation lawsuit against President Donald Trump.
