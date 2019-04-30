GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- An owl became stuck overnight along the Reedy River, animal rescue officials posted on social media.
The owl was rescued by wildlife officials by kayak.
The owl is now residing at Wild at Heart Wildlife Rehabilitation. If anyone would like to sponsor or donate to the animal's care, they can here.
