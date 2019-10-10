TRYON, NC (FOX Carolina) – An actor with a lengthy Hollywood resume will be in the Mountains over the weekend for the fifth annual Tryon International Film Festival, organizers said.
Matthew Modine will be in Tryon, NC, on Friday for the screening of “Foster Boy,” in which Modine stars alongside Lou Gossett, Jr.
Modine may be best known as Private Joker from Stanley Kubrick’s Full Metal Jacket, or more recently, the evil Dr. Brenner from season one of Stranger Things.
Summary of Foster Boy:
Michael Trainer (played by Matthew Modine) is a lawyer at the center of a trial in which a for-profit Foster care agency puts a known sex offender into the same foster home as his young client Jamal, with catastrophic results. Michael, a successful litigator with a long career in protecting corporate clients, has been blinded from recognizing the real damage they can cause. He wants nothing to do with Jamal's case until a Judge forces him to accept it. Initially he sees Jamal, as a thuggish African American youth trying to get a piece of corporate profits. But when Jamal refuses to settle the case for any amount of money, Michael begins his representation in earnest. As their work together reveals the horrifying depth of the corrupt and abusive for-profit Foster care agency, Michael is transformed from reluctant defender to fierce warrior in the battle for justice.
Click here to learn more about the Tryon International Film Festival.
Modine isn't the only celebrity expected to be in Tryon this weekend. Actor, Gary Sinise, who played Lt. Dan in Forrest Gump, will be performing with his band on Saturday at the Tryon Equestrian Center.
