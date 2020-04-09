GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Inside a small, mobile kitchen on wheels bags are packed with food and served with love.
“We chose an area that’s very dear to my heart. It’s where I grew up and it’s also one of the most impoverished areas in the city with so many hundreds and hundreds of children,” Pastor Darlene Smith-Atkins said.
Smith-Atkins and her husband are in the Judson community and they run Street Church Ministries in Greenville.
“Street Church ministries provides a place for all to be able to have a place to go and worship and feel like they have a place that’s for them,” she said.
Their food-stops are a little different because of the Coronavirus, but they wanted to make sure families are still and are also given food for their souls.
“The virus has actually created a shut down for our world. And in this time it is the passion of my heart to give people not only hope for the future but for today,” Smith-Atkins said.
Those who are working with the ministry not only setup a hot meal- pickup at the Judson YMCA, they also gave children Easter baskets.
“We decided we would bring Easter to the streets this year by providing well over 150 Easter baskets to all the children that would be here,” she said.
Lizbeth Jimenez picked up meals, Easter baskets, and a fresh box of fruits and vegetables.
“We’ve been able to come here at least once a week. So they’ve helped us a lot with that,” Jimenez said.
She has three growing boys and her grocery bill can get expensive.
“It actually saves me time from going to the grocery store,” Jimenez said.“I’m just thankful for everybody that’s given out meals for the kids.”
It’s how Smith-Atkins ministers from the street to the heart of the community.
