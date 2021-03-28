GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Sunday, dozens of volunteers with Street Church Ministries in Greenville were giving out candy, coloring books, and bibles to families in the Upstate ahead of Easter.
"Being able to be out here today to see the families, to see the faces, to see the children. To just see the smiles and to be able to share the love of Jesus that's what it's all about and it doesn't get any better than this," said Volunteer Organizer Doranden Powell.
But it was also the launch of their new mobile kitchen unit.
We first reported that the unit was destroyed in December after a Christmas Hope drive-thru event.
"As we were leaving unfortunately a drunk driver with no lights hit our street church mobile kitchen. It exploded the sides off of it and it was a total loss," explained Founder and Senior Pastor Darlene Smith-Atkins.
Despite the loss of that unit, Darlene says the mission of providing meals to kids and their families could not stop although it was not easy.
"It has been a long, long few months to not have that to work out of. But we were able to get U-Hauls and we just kept serving out of U-Hauls to be sure that the food kept going," she said.
We got a look inside the new truck which includes a sink, refrigerator, and workspace.
Powell says the new mobile unit is bigger than the one that was destroyed.
"It's a blessing, it's bigger than our last one so we have more elbow room now. We can do more things out of it, so that was a blessing in and of itself that we were able to do more now than we ever thought we could before," said Powell.
Darlene says the new mobile kitchen unit was paid for from a combination of insurance from the last unit, along with community donations.
Street Church Ministries will be giving out meals from the new trailer each Thursday from 4-5 p.m. at the YMCA Judson Community Center beginning on April 1.
Staff and volunteers with Street Church Ministries say now that they have a new mobile kitchen unit, they will begin looking for a new permanent location to use the trailer and store goods as they have been using the community center as a temporary location since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
