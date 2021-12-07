SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The city of Spartanburg's 'A Dickens of a Christmas' is back and this time, the holiday festival has expanded to make room for more people to attend.
Organizers say in addition to Main and Church Streets, activities have been added to East and West Broad Street.
The festival is set to take place Tuesday, Dec. 7 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.
Organizers say the following downtown streets will close on Tuesday:
- Main Street from Daniel Morgan Avenue to Converse Street starting at 3 a.m.
- East Broad Street from Daniel Morgan to Converse starting at 3 a.m.
- Liberty Street from Broad Street to Kennedy Street starting at 3 a.m.
- Magnolia Street from Parking Garage to Main Street starting at 3 a.m.
- Church Street from St. John Street to Kennedy Street starting at noon
Access will stay open to all downtown parking garages, organizers say.
