GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville firefighters said flames shot through the roof of an Indian restaurant in downtown Greenville Thursday morning.
PHOTOS: Investigation underway after fire at downtown Greenville restaurant
Firefighters said they were called just before 11 a.m. when a city worker spotted the flames.
The fire started in the Handi Indian Restaurant's kitchen.
The building had automatic sprinklers which firefighters said activated.
An investigation is underway to determine what sparked the fire.
Firefighters have not yet assessed the damage to the building's roof.
The restaurant owner and his wife were the only ones inside when the fire broke out. No one was hurt.
All of the buildings attached to the restaurant on North Main were evacuated as a precaution, firefighters said.
Coffee Street and Brown Street were closed as firefighters investigated.
Coffee Street reopened shortly after 12:30 p.m.
Brown Street reopened a short time later.
