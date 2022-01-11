GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- It's finals week for Greenville County high school students. The normally stressful time is now even more so, as the district prepares for the possibility of some schools going virtual.
"It's normal to feel stress as a teenager. It's a pretty tumultuous time," said Wellspring Counseling founder Jonathan Kittel.
Add in a pandemic and it's no wonder a global study found one in three teens reported heightened anxiety over the last year.
While parents' top stressor may be COVID-19 contamination, Kittel said something else plagues the minds of teens.
"It's more the disruption of their life," he said. "Identity formation is the developmental task for teenagers and the main way that happens is through peer relationships."
Those critical interactions with friends can be hard to find when quarantining or when classes go virtual.
Kittel said combined with the academic pressures teens feel, the base level of stress is now elevated.
But stress, he said, isn't necessarily bad.
"It's actually a really good thing. We need to know if there's danger in our environment or a threat and we need to take action," Kittel said. "The problem with stress for all people is we have false alarms."
For some, these false alarms become paralyzing. Kittel recommends working on identifying whether a stress helps or hurts.
"Is this stress worth listening to and changing your ways moving forward? Or is it more about learning how to turn down the volume?" he said.
Kittel said parents should monitor how much stress is interfering with their child's life. If it's preventing daily life from happening, then it may be time to reach out to a therapist or counselor.
"You don't have to wait until you're over weight to go to the gym," Kittel said. "You don't have to wait until you're in a mental health crisis to reach out and get some support."
