People gathered for the Striped Bass Challenge in Anderson County.

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - People gathered at Green Pond Landing today for the Striped Bass Challenge.

The primary purpose of this event is to raise food and monetary donations for people in need. The event raised more than $21,000 which is equivalent to 150,000 meals in the community. 

"We had 105 boats register for this event. And these folks came from all over Southeast to fish this tournament. And so coming into Anderson these guys need hotel rooms and need to buy gas and need to buy food. They bring an economic impact into this community so it is a blessing to Anderson to have these folks come in for this tournament," said James Murphy of Proactive Parenting Initiative. 

