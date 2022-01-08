"We had 105 boats register for this event. And these folks came from all over Southeast to fish this tournament. And so coming into Anderson these guys need hotel rooms and need to buy gas and need to buy food. They bring an economic impact into this community so it is a blessing to Anderson to have these folks come in for this tournament," said James Murphy of Proactive Parenting Initiative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.