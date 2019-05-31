SHELBY, NC (FOX Carolina) – Strong storms ripped the steeple off the roof of a Shelby church on Friday afternoon.
Kelly Dodson, pastor of East Shelby Church of God, shared a video of the damage to the church.
He said the storm also left a large hole in the roof.
The storms also prompted a brief tornado warning in the Charlotte area.
There is no word yet if a tornado struck or if any other damage occurred.
