CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A structure fire has left a home damaged on Sunday morning in Cherokee County, officials say.
American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a family whose home, located on Swofford Ridge Drive, was damaged by a fire this morning.
The Macedonia Fire Department responded to the blaze.
The Red Cross is helping three adults by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.
MORE NEWS - Coroner: 11-year-old Easley girl killed in accidental shooting
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.