ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a portion of Shockley Ferry Road was closed Saturday afternoon due to a structure fire.
Troopers reported the blaze around 2:03 p.m. near US-29.
Fire crews were out dousing the blaze, causing a portion of Shockley Ferry Road to be closed down.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, however troopers were not reporting any injuries.
MORE NEWS:
Sheriff: Investigation underway after woman's body found near Lake Hartwell in Stephens County
Troopers charge driver with felony DUI following fatal hit-and-run on Highway 150
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.