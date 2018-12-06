Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Early Thursday morning, the City of Greenville Fire Department confirmed that firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire on North Main Street.
Our crew on scene says it's the old North Main Counseling and Wellness building.
Right now we don't know the cause of the fire but we're told one person was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
We are hearing that Main Street is currently closed between East Park Avenue and East Stone Avenue.
We'll continue to update this story as information comes in.
