WARE SHOALS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood County School District 51 said a Ware Shoals High School student was arrested Wednesday at the school for making a verbal bomb threat.
The district said school officials and the school resource officer took swift action to ensure safety.
Disciplinary policies will be followed.
“Keeping students safe is our priority,” the school district said in a statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.