CHEROKEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Cherokee County School District notified media of an arrest made today at Gaffney Middle School, after a student was reported with a hand gun.
Chief Chris Skinner tells FOX Carolina the male student at Gaffney Middle School brought the gun to campus on Thursday and told other students he had it. One of those students then reported it to school officials, and police found the .380 caliber gun in his coat pocket.
Officials say no threat was made.
Law enforcement officials were notified and quickly responded. The student was arrested and taken into custody. The school says the student now faces pending charges, and will be disciplined according to the discipline's code.
An Alert Now message has been delivered to parents, notifying them of the incident and that the building is safe.
