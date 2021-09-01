WINSTON-SALEM, NC (FOX Carolina)- Officers confirmed that one student died after being shot near Mount Tabor High School Wednesday, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
Officers confirmed that they are still searching for the suspect, who is believed to be a student.
The victim was taken to the hospital where they succumbed to their injuries, according to police.
According to a Facebook post from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, students are being evacuated to the Robinhood Family YMCA.
Authorities confirmed that the campus has been secured and they are actively investigating the incident.
Winston-Salem police say they will share pick-up information for parents as it becomes available.
The Sheriff's Office confirmed that parents should report to the Harris Teeter store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.