ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Anderson District One says that an incident was reported regarding a student in possession of a knife on Palmetto Middle School bus.
The district says the students was immediately removed from the bus.
The incident is under investigation by the district as well as the Williamston Police Department, according to Anderson One.
