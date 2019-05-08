IVA, SC (FOX Carolina) – School officials in Anderson School District 3 said a report of a child with a gun in his backpack at Starr-Iva Middle School on Wednesday prompted an investigation which revealed the boy had a toy gun.
The district said discipline procedures are being followed in the case.
Below is the full statement from Superintendent Kathy Hipp:
"This morning the administration of Starr-Iva Middle School received a report that a student had a gun in his book bag. Administration and law enforcement immediately investigated and determined that the gun was a toy gun. The district is following appropriate discipline policies and procedures at this time."
The school district said the statement was texted to parents and was also posted on social media.
