SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Spartanburg County School District Three announced that a student didn't sustain major injuries after a car accidently hit them during dismissal at Clifdale Middle School.
Officials said around 3:30 p.m., a car accidently moved forward in the dismissal line and hit a student. The student told officials that they had no major injuries, but first responders were called to the scene as a precaution.
The district said the driver will not be able to drive on campus pending the outcome of the investigation.
