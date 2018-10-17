PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Pickens County School District says a student has been taken into custody after a threat against Pickens High surfaced on social media.
Officials said they were made aware of a threat against the school made on social media Wednesday night.
Law enforcement has taken the student into custody and has given the all clear for school to operate normally tomorrow, the district said.
As a precaution, the district said they will have extra law enforcement protection in the morning.
The incident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.