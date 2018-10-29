Matthews, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Matthews Police Department confirmed this morning they responded to a shooting at Butler High School in Matthews, N.C.
Police say one student was shot and transported to the hospital with severe injuries.
Another student has been taken into custody.
According to the Matthews Police this is believed to be an isolated incident and the scene has now been secured by police.
Patrol Commander for the Matthews Police Department, Stason Tyrrell, said the student injured has passed away.
