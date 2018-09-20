Melbourne, FL (FOX Carolina) - Thursday morning the Orlando-Melbourne International Airport was shut down when a man allegedly boarded an A321 Airbus after jumping a fence to reach it.
Lori Booker, a spokesperson with the airport, said that at approximately 2 a.m. the suspect pulled up curbside, jumped out of their car they left running, and sprinted for the fence. Once over the fence, the suspect then boarded an American Airlines plane that was parked on the tarmac near a maintenance facility.
Booker says a maintenance employee spotted the suspect, and alerted the airport police who responded within two minutes and apprehended the subject in the cockpit of the plane.
The suspect whose name has not yet been release is a 26-year-old from Trinidad, who entered the country through Canada. Booker says the suspect did have a Florida drivers license, and was believed to be a student pilot.
The suspect's car was inspected by a robot for any dangerous devices and towed away.
The airport reopened by 7 a.m. and only two flights were delayed as a result of the lockdown.
The Orlando-Melbourne Airport Police, the Melbourne Police and FBI are all investigating.
The suspect was taken to the Brevard County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.