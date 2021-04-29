ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A student was in possession of a handgun at Robert Anderson Middle School today says Anderson School District 5.
According to the School District, the student was removed from the class and the handgun confiscated without any confrontation.
The School District says at no time did they believe any students or faculty were in danger.
The School District also says the student has been suspended from school.
This is still an ongoing investigation. We will update this article when we know more.
MORE NEWS: SCHP confirms two fatalities following an accident in Joanna, SC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.