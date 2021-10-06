ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Police have arrested a student suspected of opening fire during a fight at his Dallas-area high school, leaving four people injured. Police say 18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins fled from Timberview High School in Arlington. He was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon and is being held on $75,000 bail in the Arlington jail on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Authorities say one of the victims is in critical condition at a hospital. Another person who was hurt is in good condition, while a third person suffered minor abrasions and is expected to be released from the hospital later Wednesday. The fourth person who was hurt did not require treatment at a hospital.
