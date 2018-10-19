GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Abbeville County School District said students and an adult were taken to the hospital after a school bus crashed into a wooded area in Greenwood County Friday afternoon.
The crash happened on US 25 near Nation Road sometime after 1 p.m. per the SCHP website.
The bus appeared to have ran off the road and down an embankment into the woods. Troopers have not released official details about the crash.
Superintendent Betty Jo Hall confirmed one of their buses was involved and students were on board at the time.
The school bus was returning from a field trip carrying fourth graders from Westwood Elementary School.
Hall said “a few students and one adult” were taken to the hospital. She did not know the exact number of students injured as of 2:35 p.m.
Hall said around 30 students were on board the bus.
George McKinney with Greenwood County Emergency Services said "several injuries" were reported. He said a medical helicopter, every Greenwood County ambulance, and some from Laurens County responded to the scene.
A bus is en route to pick up the uninjured children and return them to the school.
The school district is working to contact parents. Parents can pick up children at National Guard Armory on US 25 or from the school when the students return.
McKinney said the armory, which officials are calling the reunification center for parents, is located at 6918 Highway 25 North.
Two other buses on the same field trip arrived back safely.
Highway 25 was shut down after the crash but McKinney said all but one lane where the crash occurred had reopened as of 3 p.m.
Live video from the scene:
