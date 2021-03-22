LANDRUM, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County School District One said that students at Landrum High School are now back in class after a gas leak prompted a brief evacuation Monday morning.
A gas line at the school was damaged by a utility truck, resulting in students and staff evacuating to an area outside of the building as a precaution while emergency responders investigated.
At approximately 11:30 a.m., fire and police departments determined that the building was safe to re-enter and Landrum High School has resumed normal operations.
