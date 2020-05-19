GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Greenville County Schools has announced that parents with students who attend Community Eligibility Provision schools have until May 24 to sign up for a meal program this summer.
According to the school system, the children are eligible to receive weekday breakfasts and lunches through the Meals-to-You Program.
The program supplies two weeks' worth of meals to children at a time. The meals will be delivered right to the students' doors.
Parents don't have to complete free and reduced meal applications to receive the meals, simply register here. Registration must be completed by Sunday, May 24.
Greenville County has 21 CEP schools eligible for the program. They are:
- Alexander Elementary
- Armstrong Elementary
- Berea Elementary
- Chandler Creek Elementary
- Cherrydale Elementary
- Duncan Chapel Elementary
- East North Street Academy
- Grove Elementary
- Hollis Elementary
- Monaview Elementary
- Slater-Marietta Elementary
- Sue Cleveland Elementary
- Thomas E. Kerns Elementary
- Welcome Elementary
- Westcliffe Elementary
- Berea High
- Carolina High
- Berea Middle
- Lakeview Middle
- Tanglewood Middle
- West Greenville School
